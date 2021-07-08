Zuma leaves Nkandla and heads to prison
08 July 2021 - 00:24
Former president Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday, after a dramatic three-day stand-off at his home in Nkandla.
Zuma, who faces a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for failing to abide by an order to testify at the state capture commission, was ordered to hand himself over by Sunday or face arrest. The police had until midnight on Wednesday to execute the arrest...
