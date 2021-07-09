National

Jacob Zuma to remain in prison after stay of arrest application fails

Zuma launched the application on Tuesday‚ a day before the deadline set for the police to arrest him

09 July 2021 - 12:04 Staff Writer
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: LULAMA ZENZILE
Former president Jacob Zuma has lost his bid in the Pietermaritzburg high court for a stay of the warrant of execution for his arrest.

Zuma launched the application on Tuesday‚ a day before the deadline set by the Constitutional Court for the police to arrest him to begin serving 15 months in jail for contempt of court.

The former president began serving the sentence on Wednesday evening and is presently incarcerated at Estcourt Prison.

If Judge Jerome Mnguni had granted his application‚ it would have paved the way for his release‚ at least until his rescission application is heard by the apex court on Monday.

Mnguni dismissed the application with costs.

EDITORIAL: A victory for constitutionalism

SA's young democracy took a sizeable step forward when it forced Jacob Zuma to account for his deeds
Opinion
9 hours ago

Jacob Zuma spends first night behind bars

Former head of state hands himself over after gruelling stand-off with police
National
1 day ago

Why the jailing of Jacob Zuma is a powerful symbol

Zuma’s incarceration is not just about him — it is a symbol, a message, a powerful, ringing bellow by lady justice that gone are the days of impunity ...
Features
1 day ago
