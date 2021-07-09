Securing your business through digital transformation

Many businesses have been forced to accelerate their digital transformation as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. There is no doubt that digitisation is already presenting opportunities for businesses, and should be a top priority for those who wish to remain relevant in the future.

The recent Business Day 4.0 LIVE digital dialogue, moderated by Joanne Joseph, put the focus on what a solid digital transformation strategy should look like, the challenges and solutions, and the steps required to accelerate the journey to deliver maximum value to customers and stakeholders.

The pandemic has pushed the need for digitisation irrespective of business sector, pointed out Alan Duncan, senior director of manufacturing strategy for the EMEA region at Blue Yonder. At the start of the pandemic there was a great deal of commentary around the extent to which supply chains had been exposed and the need for them to build resilience. He said what quickly became clear is that resilience is not only for the here and now but also for the future.

Customers and the market were looking for agility before the onset of the pandemic so selective agility needs to be built into supply chains. “Agility costs money so you need to be profitable first,” he said.

Colin Timmis, country manager at Xero SA, agreed, adding that it has also provided an opportunity for businesses to re-evaluate how they approach customers, engage with stakeholders, leverage skills and technology, become more efficient and enable communities to grow small businesses to be more sustainable in the long term.

Digital platforms have the potential to help SMEs engage and collaborate. In addition, digitising can assist SMEs to rise above the bureaucracy they typically come across when accessing things like funding by providing a direct link to alternative lending platforms.