National Home affairs bought cheap IT network package Service provider has 48 hours to repair system crashes

The department of home affairs, which processes millions of documents each year, bought a cheap package of network services that takes its service provider up to two days to repair when the system crashes.

Long queues are the order of the day at home affairs offices with the public frequently told as an explanation that “the system is down”. Network services are procured through the State Information and Technology Agency (Sita), which either provides them itself or uses external service providers. ..