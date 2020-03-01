No system problems at Compensation Fund, says commissioner
There has been an outcry over the non-payment of claims, but Vuyo Mafata denies the new system is dysfunctional
01 March 2020 - 16:46
The new computer system of the Compensation Fund is not broken and is working properly though new registration procedures are more demanding, the fund's commissioner, Vuyo Mafata, has insisted.
He was responding to the outcry of over the non-payment of claims, which prompted affected stakeholders, including medical practitioners, to last week launch the Injured Workers Action Group (IWAG).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now