No system problems at Compensation Fund, says commissioner There has been an outcry over the non-payment of claims, but Vuyo Mafata denies the new system is dysfunctional

The new computer system of the Compensation Fund is not broken and is working properly though new registration procedures are more demanding, the fund's commissioner, Vuyo Mafata, has insisted.

He was responding to the outcry of over the non-payment of claims, which prompted affected stakeholders, including medical practitioners, to last week launch the Injured Workers Action Group (IWAG).