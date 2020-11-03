Culture of impunity being bred, SIU boss Andy Mothibi warns
The head of the Special Investigating Unit says in many of the cases under investigation, the SIU has uncovered cases of collusion and corruption
03 November 2020 - 18:07
A lack of consequences for those involved in maladministration and corruption breeds impunity, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi told parliament on Tuesday.
Mothibi briefed parliament’s portfolio committee on human settlements, water and sanitation, on a raft of investigations his unit was probing in the department.
