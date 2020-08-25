EOH faces forensic probe over home affairs contract
Nexia SAB&T appointed to investigate R400m tender for automated biometric identification system
25 August 2020 - 13:53
UPDATED 25 August 2020 - 18:00
A forensic audit is under way into a R400m irregular contract with JSE-listed software company EOH for the design of an identification system for the department of home affairs (DHA).
Auditing firm Nexia SAB&T was appointed in May to investigate the entire tender process for the design and rollout of an automated biometric identification system (Abis).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now