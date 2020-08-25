National EOH faces forensic probe over home affairs contract Nexia SAB&T appointed to investigate R400m tender for automated biometric identification system BL PREMIUM

A forensic audit is under way into a R400m irregular contract with JSE-listed software company EOH for the design of an identification system for the department of home affairs (DHA).

Auditing firm Nexia SAB&T was appointed in May to investigate the entire tender process for the design and rollout of an automated biometric identification system (Abis).