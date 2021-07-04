National Parliament aims to finalise expropriation without compensation draft amendment The document proposing a change to the constitution will be presented to the committee despite differences between the ANC and EFF BL PREMIUM

Parliament’s ad hoc committee tasked with amending section 25 of the constitution — the property clause — wants to complete a first draft amendment to expropriate land without compensation later this week amid calls by the DA for a thorough socio-economic impact assessment of the proposed law on the economy.

There are sharp differences, however, between the ANC and the EFF on the exact wording of the proposed amendment that has spooked investors and polarised the nation. This means it is unlikely to be adopted by the National Assembly since the ANC needs the support of the EFF to reach the two-thirds threshold needed to pass the amendment. The two parties differ particularly on the issue of state custodianship of land, in other words nationalisation, and compensation to be paid...