BUSI MAVUSO: Section 25 change is not an essential step in addressing land reform
It is unnecessary to shake confidence in the foundations of SA by changing section 25 of the constitution to ‘make explicit what is already implicit’
28 June 2021 - 17:25
Policy uncertainty is often seen as one of the drawbacks to SA’s investment case, especially over the past decade, as long-term fixed investment has been weak and as a result the country’s economic growth rate has struggled — adding to the already unacceptable unemployment and inequality levels in the country.
In dealing with these inequities, which have been further exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, political parties are touting constitutional change to help accelerate the pace of land redistribution to help close the gap in our growing disparities. This has provided fertile ground for the radical policies of more populist-leaning parties to take root in the discourse...
