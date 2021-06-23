National Local airline industry pins hopes on pricing and flexibility as Covid infections rise Push for a full recovery after near-collapse in 2020 hits turbulence amid third wave BL PREMIUM

Some of SA’s major airlines are pinning their hopes on competitive pricing and flexibility — enabling passengers to change or cancel flights without paying penalties — to stay afloat amid Covid-19 uncertainty.

As with most airlines globally, the local industry was pushed to the brink of collapse in 2020 after being forced to cease operating for most of the strict lockdown that started that March. It had started to recover, driven largely by domestic demand, as the government moved to open up the economy. But the push for a full recovery has hit turbulence as Covid-19 infections rise, with the third wave expected to peak in coming weeks...