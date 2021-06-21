Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Pravin Gordhan’s breathtaking manipulation of the Treasury over SAA BL PREMIUM

Like many others, I will be happy when SAA flies as far away from the SA fiscus as possible.

The financial cost has been heavy: between 2003 and 2019, cash bailouts to SAA amounted to R31.2bn and debt, which the government must still repay, to R16.4bn. Add to this the cost of the business rescue — R16bn so far, with another R3.5bn requested — and we stand at R67.1bn over the past 20 years. Several airlines could have been bought for that...