A new scramble is under way for copper deposits in Northern Cape
Fledgling operators in SA’s copper district stake out their patches and predict big things to come
24 May 2021 - 19:02
The shattered remains of the Nababeep copper mine and processing plant in the Northern Cape look like a sneak preview of a dystopian apocalyptic future, with a sinister steel smoke stack looming over the site, which spreads down the side of a barren hill.
Entwined in the ruined terraces of thick, rubble-laden concrete platforms, broken walls and rusting rebar of a once-important source of SA’s copper output is a shiny, modern plant, SA’s first solvent-extraction electrowinning plant for a dedicated copper mine...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now