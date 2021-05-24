Companies / Mining

A new scramble is under way for copper deposits in Northern Cape

Fledgling operators in SA’s copper district stake out their patches and predict big things to come

BL PREMIUM
24 May 2021 - 19:02 Allan Seccombe

The shattered remains of the Nababeep copper mine and processing plant in the Northern Cape look like a sneak preview of a dystopian apocalyptic future, with a sinister steel smoke stack looming over the site, which spreads down the side of a barren hill.

Entwined in the ruined terraces of thick, rubble-laden concrete platforms, broken walls and rusting rebar of a once-important source of SA’s copper output is a shiny, modern plant, SA’s first solvent-extraction electrowinning plant for a dedicated copper mine...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now