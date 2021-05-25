SA’s new phosphate miner faces harbour dilemma
Patrice Motsepe’s fertiliser investment faces the same frustrations as the rest of SA’s exporters as Transnet’s Saldanha port has capacity constraints
25 May 2021 - 19:30
Kropz, a phosphate mining company majority owned by billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s investment fund, could have its multimillion-rand phosphate project in the Western Cape rendered marginal because of difficulties in securing access to the nearby Saldanha harbour.
The company, which is trading on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM platform, is nearing completion of a R577m, 1-million tonne a year phosphate mine 95km northwest of Cape Town, a project that ran into difficulties in 2017 but is back on track and due to be commissioned in the final quarter of 2021...
