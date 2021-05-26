Opinion / Columnists ALLAN SECCOMBE: Will the minerals department surprise us all with an exploration strategy? Hope once again flares in the face of years of bitter experience that the junior and exploration companies will not be disappointed once more next week BL PREMIUM

It’s not often a journalist wants to be wrong and completely misreading the pulse, but this is one of those instances.

A two-day junior mining conference chaired by mining veteran Bernard Swanepoel starts next Tuesday. To date, these conferences have largely entailed small mining and exploration companies talking among themselves, with nothing new outside the pleas to the department of mineral resources and energy for a more suitable regulatory regime, to make it easier to do business, and commiserating with each other about a tough domestic operating environment...