National Adviser faces heat Eastern Cape premier's adviser Mbengashe faces disciplinary hearing Former health department boss under scrutiny over 'scooter ambulance' deal

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s special adviser on the coronavirus, Dr Thobile Mbengashe, will face a disciplinary inquiry over his role in the R10m scooter “ambulance” deal, which has already cost former health MEC Sindiswa Gomba her job.

If he is found guilty and dismissed, it could affect the province’s efforts to fight the pandemic. By May 31 the Eastern Cape had the fourth-highest provincial Covid-19 case total, with 197,801 infections identified and 11,661 deaths. ..