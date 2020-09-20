National SIU interdicts Eastern Cape health department from paying for scooters Company that won the tender to supply the vehicles has still not delivered fully, court is told in papers BL PREMIUM

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has laid bare how the Eastern Cape health department’s efforts to buy 100 scooters to use as mobile clinics was defined by irregularity, dishonesty and possible collusion, with only 10 of the bikes ready for delivery two months after they were ordered.

“Regard should be taken of the fact that, if the intended purpose was to address the Covid-19 challenges, more than two months has elapsed and Fabkomp [the company that won the tender to supply the scooters] has still not delivered fully in terms of the tender,” the SIU stated in court papers.