A good week for Oscar Mabuyane

A bad week

Republican senator Ted Cruz did what any politician with scant respect for his constituency would do: he hightailed it to Cancun, Mexico, as Texas faced severe weather and a power blackout, with texts from his wife on their escape from the icy darkness revealing the extent of his political blunder. Cruz may not be Satan himself, but he sure knows how to scarper to Mexico when the going gets tough. Further down south, President Cyril Ramaphosa would never have got away with that.