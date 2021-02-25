News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Oscar Mabuyane

25 February 2021 - 05:00
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: Alan Eason
A good week

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane did something very unlike an ANC leader — he fired an MEC implicated in fraud. Sure, Sindiswa Gomba had been arrested, but still, it is a stronger move than the party’s national leadership was able to muster in relation to its errant secretary-general, Ace Magashule, who also faces graft charges. While Mabuyane should be lauded for his move and saying he wants a clean administration, he would make a bolder statement if Gomba was removed as an MPL too.

Ted Cruz. Picture: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Bloomberg
A bad week

Republican senator Ted Cruz did what any politician with scant respect for his constituency would do: he hightailed it to Cancun, Mexico, as Texas faced severe weather and a power blackout, with texts from his wife on their escape from the icy darkness revealing the extent of his political blunder. Cruz may not be Satan himself, but he sure knows how to scarper to Mexico when the going gets tough. Further down south, President Cyril Ramaphosa would never have got away with that.

