Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba given the boot

Premier Oscar Mabuyane says co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha will be acting health MEC

18 February 2021 - 12:35 Michael Kimberley
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has been given the sack.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

Premier Oscar MabuyaneEastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has fired health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.

Her axing was announced by Mabuyane at a news conference on Thursday. This was after she was released on R1,000 bail by the East London magistrate’s court earlier in February.

Gomba has been implicated in the Nelson Mandela funeral corruption scandal.

Mabuyane said co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha would take on the role in an acting capacity.

“It is in the best interest for Gomba and the provincial government,” Mabuyane said.

Gomba is no stranger to controversy. She was under fire after the provincial government pulled the plug on the contentious scooter ambulance tender in 2020 and has had several embarrassing slips on live TV.

When called for comment Gomba said: “Has he even finished speaking yet.”

HeraldLIVE

Ambulances with ample oxygen vital in Eastern Cape’s Covid-19 battle

Oxygen needs to reach rural areas, where some people are still not adhering to lockdown rules despite increasing Covid-19 numbers
National
6 months ago

SIU interdicts Eastern Cape health department from paying for scooters

Company that won the tender to supply the vehicles has still not delivered fully, court is told in papers
National
4 months ago

A bad week for Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba

She has presided over the most inept provincial response to Covid-19 in SA
News & Fox
9 hours ago

