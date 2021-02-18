Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba given the boot

Premier Oscar MabuyaneEastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has fired health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.

Her axing was announced by Mabuyane at a news conference on Thursday. This was after she was released on R1,000 bail by the East London magistrate’s court earlier in February.

Gomba has been implicated in the Nelson Mandela funeral corruption scandal.

Mabuyane said co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha would take on the role in an acting capacity.

“It is in the best interest for Gomba and the provincial government,” Mabuyane said.

Gomba is no stranger to controversy. She was under fire after the provincial government pulled the plug on the contentious scooter ambulance tender in 2020 and has had several embarrassing slips on live TV.

When called for comment Gomba said: “Has he even finished speaking yet.”

HeraldLIVE