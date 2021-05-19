National ELECTRICITY Too soon for big self-generation projects, says Gwede Mantashe Organised business and the Minerals Council SA as well as Eskom CEO André de Ruyter recommended that the threshold be set at 50MW BL PREMIUM

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says his department surveyed 10,000 people to determine the level at which he should set the licensing threshold for self-generation of electricity, which is why he set it at the 10MW level.

The threshold at which a firm must obtain a licence from the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to generate its own electricity has been highly controversial...