DA calls for probe into emergency power tender amid court challenge
Party questions the government’s selection process, alleging it was geared to favour Karpowership
02 May 2021 - 19:22
The DA has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to authorise a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into alleged corruption in the awarding of a critical tender for 2,000MW of emergency power generation intended to help mitigate SA’s electricity crisis.
The call comes hard on the heels of Friday’s court challenge by failed bidder DNG Power Holdings, which alleges the process was rigged by senior officials and close associates of mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe...
