NEWS ANALYSIS: Gwede Mantashe’s energy announcement not all good news
Some of the measures announced may even set back the project for a greener and cheaper energy supply
23 March 2021 - 05:04
The announcements by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Thursday of plans to bring more megawatts onto the grid were widely welcomed. SA is in dire need of new energy capacity, but on closer scrutiny the choices are not all optimal.
But some of the measures may set back the project for a greener and cheaper energy supply, an apex priority of the government and a priority for business and for citizens...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now