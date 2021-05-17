National NEWS ANALYSIS: How the tender dice was loaded to favour expensive Karpowership gas The full extent of the situation is beginning to dawn on South Africans, but the deal is not sealed yet BL PREMIUM

Of the eight winning projects for the government’s emergency power tender, the three Turkish power ships owned by Karpowership have attracted the greatest scrutiny by far.

It may be for the simple fact that it won most of the tender, known as the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP). From ships docked at Coega, Saldanha and Richards Bay, it will supply 60% of the total 1,800MW procured under the programme...