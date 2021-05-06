WATCH: Gas power in the mix

While there is an understandable brouhaha around the Turkish Karpowership powerships moored off our coastline for 20 years when conventional wisdom says five years is sufficient, a more pressing debate is being had about the role of gas in the short-, medium- and long-term energy mix of the country as we head to net-zero by 2050.

Michael Avery speaks to adjunct professor Rod Crompton of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School; Craig Morkel, co-founder and CEO of iKapa Energy; and CEO of the Southern Africa Oil and Gas Alliance, Adrian Strydom.