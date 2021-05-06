National

WATCH: Gas power in the mix

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the role of gas in the short-, medium- and long-term energy mix of SA

06 May 2021 - 15:19 Business Day TV
Total Brulpadda prospect, in the Outeniqua Basin, 175km off the south coast of SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
While there is an understandable brouhaha around the Turkish Karpowership powerships moored off our coastline for 20 years when conventional wisdom says five years is sufficient, a more pressing debate is being had about the role of gas in the short-, medium- and long-term energy mix of the country as we head to net-zero by 2050.

Michael Avery speaks to adjunct professor Rod Crompton of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School; Craig Morkel, co-founder and CEO of iKapa Energy; and CEO of the Southern Africa Oil and Gas Alliance, Adrian Strydom.

