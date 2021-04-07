Adapt IT receives R1bn cash offer from Canadian firm
Software company Volaris Group offers R6.50 a share in all-cash bid for SA tech group
07 April 2021 - 20:32
Technology group Adapt IT, which recently had a takeover bid by telecoms company Huge Group, has received an all-cash offer for its business from a Canadian software company.
On Wednesday, Adapt IT said it had received an offer for 100% of its shares by Volaris Group. The company has offered R6.50 a share, which represents a premium of 56.3% to the closing price of Adapt IT's shares as at April 1...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now