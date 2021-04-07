Companies / Telecoms & Technology Adapt IT receives R1bn cash offer from Canadian firm Software company Volaris Group offers R6.50 a share in all-cash bid for SA tech group BL PREMIUM

Technology group Adapt IT, which recently had a takeover bid by telecoms company Huge Group, has received an all-cash offer for its business from a Canadian software company.

On Wednesday, Adapt IT said it had received an offer for 100% of its shares by Volaris Group. The company has offered R6.50 a share, which represents a premium of 56.3% to the closing price of Adapt IT's shares as at April 1...