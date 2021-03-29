Companies / Financial Services

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Consumers take to virtual financial advice

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lisa Hofgaard, divisional director of change, communication and trade marketing at Liberty

29 March 2021 - 20:02 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about how SA consumers have taken to virtual financial advice.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lisa Hofgaard, divisional director of change, communication and trade marketing at Liberty.

Join the discussion:

The discussion begins with Hofgaard explaining the shift in financial advice and planning that has happened as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Research shows that most people prefer discussing their finances with their adviser face-to-face because of the complexity and uniqueness of every individual's financial circumstances.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

Hofgaard says the pandemic compressed two years’ worth of digital transformation into less than two months at Liberty as the company shifted its financial advice function online. She notes that millennials who had not sought financial advice before the lockdown had woken up to the need given the economic fallout of the past year. The older generations still prefer to have face-to-face conversations with their advisers, however some had warmed to the idea of virtual interactions.

Hofgaard also spends time reporting back some of their finding from previous research around personal finances.

The discussion touches on how the shift to virtual financial advice has affected consumers, the ways in which Liberty has had to change its offering in the face of rapid technology change, challenges still holding back many people from having open conversations about money, and an outlook of how the financial advice industry has probably been permanently affected by the pandemic.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | Vaccine rollout rate to take 17 years for herd immunity, says expert

At the current rate of an average of 7,000 vaccinations a day, SA is falling way behind the herd immunity curve
National
3 days ago

PODCAST | Online platform aids access to global investment opportunities

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Scott Picken, CEO of Wealth Migrate
Companies
5 days ago

PODCAST | Customary Marriages Amendment Bill a game changer for SA women

Women married under the Customary Marriages Act will be entitled to a share of the joint estate either on the death of their spouse or divorce
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tech services giant Salesforce doubles down on SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Discovery to inoculate high-risk members when ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Renergen surges after ‘exceptional’ helium ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Grand Parade Investments plans further asset sales
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Profit of Queenspark owner Rex Trueform tumbles ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.