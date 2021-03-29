PODCAST | Consumers take to virtual financial advice

Hofgaard says the pandemic compressed two years’ worth of digital transformation into less than two months at Liberty as the company shifted its financial advice function online. She notes that millennials who had not sought financial advice before the lockdown had woken up to the need given the economic fallout of the past year. The older generations still prefer to have face-to-face conversations with their advisers, however some had warmed to the idea of virtual interactions.

Hofgaard also spends time reporting back some of their finding from previous research around personal finances.

The discussion touches on how the shift to virtual financial advice has affected consumers, the ways in which Liberty has had to change its offering in the face of rapid technology change, challenges still holding back many people from having open conversations about money, and an outlook of how the financial advice industry has probably been permanently affected by the pandemic.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.