Competition Commission wants Prasa terminals and its bus company to be split
An inquiry recommends the department of transport address the conflict of interest between the rail service and Autopax
07 April 2021 - 18:32
The Competition Commission has recommended that the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), a division of which operates bus terminals, and its bus services company be separated to avoid conflict of interest and unfair competition.
Prasa Corporate Real Estate Solutions (CRES) owns railway properties, including Johannesburg’s Park Station, that are used by many bus companies to collect and drop off passengers. It also owns Autopax bus company, which owns the Translux and City to City bus services...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now