National Competition Commission wants Prasa terminals and its bus company to be split An inquiry recommends the department of transport address the conflict of interest between the rail service and Autopax BL PREMIUM

The Competition Commission has recommended that the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), a division of which operates bus terminals, and its bus services company be separated to avoid conflict of interest and unfair competition.

Prasa Corporate Real Estate Solutions (CRES) owns railway properties, including Johannesburg’s Park Station, that are used by many bus companies to collect and drop off passengers. It also owns Autopax bus company, which owns the Translux and City to City bus services...