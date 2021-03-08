COMPANY COMMENT
No need to ask what’s up with our rail system — it virtually does not exist
How the Passenger Rail Agency of SA intends restarting any kind of service on this destroyed infrastructure is beyond imagination
08 March 2021 - 19:12
Anyone can see SA’s rail infrastructure is in a shambolic state and that policing or security of such an important component of the country’s economy is non-existent.
Drive near any railway line that used to carry passenger trains in the major cities and the destruction is apparent. Newspapers and websites have carried extensive stories and pictures of the devastation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now