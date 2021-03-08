Companies COMPANY COMMENT No need to ask what’s up with our rail system — it virtually does not exist How the Passenger Rail Agency of SA intends restarting any kind of service on this destroyed infrastructure is beyond imagination BL PREMIUM

Anyone can see SA’s rail infrastructure is in a shambolic state and that policing or security of such an important component of the country’s economy is non-existent.

Drive near any railway line that used to carry passenger trains in the major cities and the destruction is apparent. Newspapers and websites have carried extensive stories and pictures of the devastation...