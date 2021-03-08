Fikile Mbalula reads Prasa board the Riot Act
The transport minister said if legislation stopped the board from achieving its goals, it was their duty to ‘amend it if it is not straightforward’
08 March 2021 - 18:09
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula told the board of the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) on Monday to focus on turning around the ailing rail operator and not to fight over tenders.
He said lifestyle audits should be considered to root out those illegally lining their pockets...
