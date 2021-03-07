National Fixing Prasa will cost billions of rand, says board chair BL PREMIUM

The board chair of the struggling Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), Leonard Ramatlakane, says it will take billions of rand of taxpayers’ money to bring the “broken” rail operator back to its former glory.

In an interview with Business Day, Ramatlakane said there was a “lot of work ahead” to get Prasa on the track, and likened repairing the broken state-owned rail agency to “fixing an aeroplane while it is flying”...