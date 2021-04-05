National Yet another delay in cabinet’s e-toll decision Transport minister Fikile Mbalula blames pandemic after missing his self-imposed deadline of March BL PREMIUM

The cabinet was not able to meet its March 2021 deadline for a decision on Gauteng’s e-tolls because of the “severe Covid-19 lockdown”, transport minister Fikile Mbalula has said.

This is yet another delay in the decision relating to the unpopular e-tolls and comes despite an undertaking Mbalula made in parliament in February — when SA was still under lockdown — that an announcement would be made on the future of the tolling system by end-March. In mid-March he said a decision was imminent, repeating similar promises made throughout 2020...