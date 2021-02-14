National Poultry sector sees glimmer of hope as master plan bears fruit The scheme is already yielding positive results with the UAE the latest country to permit imports of chicken products from SA BL PREMIUM

The poultry industry, a leading segment within the agricultural sector in terms of production value, is pinning its hopes on a plan introduced in 2019 to accelerate its recovery amid a sharp increase in production costs which threatens its viability.

The poultry industry is the largest segment of the agricultural sector, contributing about R50bn per annum to SA’s GDP and is responsible for at least 110,000 jobs...