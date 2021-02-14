Poultry sector sees glimmer of hope as master plan bears fruit
The scheme is already yielding positive results with the UAE the latest country to permit imports of chicken products from SA
14 February 2021 - 16:47
The poultry industry, a leading segment within the agricultural sector in terms of production value, is pinning its hopes on a plan introduced in 2019 to accelerate its recovery amid a sharp increase in production costs which threatens its viability.
The poultry industry is the largest segment of the agricultural sector, contributing about R50bn per annum to SA’s GDP and is responsible for at least 110,000 jobs...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now