Bumper crop is Covid's silver lining Favourable weather, a weaker rand and higher consumer demand propelled SA's agricultural exports to near record levels, helped by the government not locking down the food sector. Prospects for this year look good too, though competitors Chile and Australia are making inroads

Despite the major logistical disruptions created by the pandemic, SA’s agricultural exports hit $10.2bn in 2020, a 3% increase from the previous year and the second-largest level on record.

At the same time, agricultural imports fell 8% year on year, leading to a 26% year-on-year increase in the agricultural trade surplus, which widened to $4.3bn...