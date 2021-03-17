Companies / Retail & Consumer Libstar braces for a tough year The consumer goods firm, which includes a variety of food products, says the full effect of Covid-19 remains unquantifiable BL PREMIUM

Libstar, which supplies a range consumer goods, such as perishables to restaurants, hospitality and retailers, is gearing up for what could be another tough year, with the company saying on Wednesday that the full effect of Covid-19 on its business is yet to be quantified.

However, it added that evolving consumer trends, including in-home cooking and baking, could benefit its suite of products...