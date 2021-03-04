Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: Does a rational centre exist anywhere in SA? The empirical evidence has not been very promising, so far BL PREMIUM

It has been a confusing week for observers of the DA. The party has been in the doldrums since 2019, when the managed leadership transition from federal leader Mmusi Maimane to John Steenhuisen generated unexpected fallout.

The membership’s recent endorsement of core liberal principles and internal organisational reforms to enhance campaign effectiveness, suggested the party was on the road to partial recovery...