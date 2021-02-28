Business Business to help state vaccine rollout BL PREMIUM

The more than R10bn allocated to the vaccine rollout in this week's budget should remove the need for business to come up with funding, as well as put to bed the notion of a vaccine tax to pay for it.

But business leaders made it clear this week that the private sector was working hard to help the government to roll out the programme - and stood ready to provide the resources needed to make it happen as speedily as possible...