Momentum CEO questions centralised vaccine plan
Momentum Metropolitan chief Hillie Meyer says SA should aim to inoculate entire population in six months and that private sector can help
04 March 2021 - 18:19
Momentum Metropolitan CEO Hillie Meyer has expressed concern about SA’s proposed centralised Covid-19 vaccine procurement approach, saying the country needs to use all available resources to ensure the population is inoculated.
“I’m very concerned about the very centralised approach — it’s almost like everything has to be recorded on a system that is run by the department of health,” Meyer told Business Day in an interview...
