SA should focus on markets of tomorrow, says World Economic Forum
16 December 2020 - 16:13
SA needs more trustworthy institutions and a better long-term vision, says World Economic Forum (WEF) MD Saadia Zahidi.
Zahidi’s comments come as SA tries to turn the tide on corruption, which has weakened institutions such as the SA Revenue Service as well as state-owned enterprises and hollowed-out state capacity. The country also found itself embroiled in allegations of corruption relating to Covid-19 tenders. These scandals have damaged SA’s reputation while President Cyril Ramaphosa has made attracting foreign investment a key part of his agenda...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now