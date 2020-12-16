National SA should focus on markets of tomorrow, says World Economic Forum BL PREMIUM

SA needs more trustworthy institutions and a better long-term vision, says World Economic Forum (WEF) MD Saadia Zahidi.

Zahidi’s comments come as SA tries to turn the tide on corruption, which has weakened institutions such as the SA Revenue Service as well as state-owned enterprises and hollowed-out state capacity. The country also found itself embroiled in allegations of corruption relating to Covid-19 tenders. These scandals have damaged SA’s reputation while President Cyril Ramaphosa has made attracting foreign investment a key part of his agenda...