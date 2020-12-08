National Framework agreement for Eskom signed by social partners at Nedlac Government Employees Pension Fund unlikely to approve Eskom Social Compact, says DA BL PREMIUM

Business, labour and the government kicked down the road Eskom’s R488bn debt problem as they signed a framework agreement detailing a set of broad rescue measures to stabilise the power utility.

The Eskom Social Compact framework agreement was signed on Tuesday at the annual summit of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), a body made up of the government, business, union and community representatives...