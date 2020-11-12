Tourism industry pleased with lifting of travel bans
The government’s relaxation of restrictions on international tourists visiting SA comes as a boon to the sector
12 November 2020 - 18:25
The decision to lift international travel restrictions, ahead of the festive season, will help the R400bn sector recover from the Covid-19 lockdown and instill confidence that SA is a safe destination to travel to, industry stakeholders said on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday that level 1 regulations would be amended to allow international travel to SA from all countries, subject to health and safety protocols and the presentation of a valid negative Covid-19 test result.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now