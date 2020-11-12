National Tourism industry pleased with lifting of travel bans The government’s relaxation of restrictions on international tourists visiting SA comes as a boon to the sector BL PREMIUM

The decision to lift international travel restrictions, ahead of the festive season, will help the R400bn sector recover from the Covid-19 lockdown and instill confidence that SA is a safe destination to travel to, industry stakeholders said on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday that level 1 regulations would be amended to allow international travel to SA from all countries, subject to health and safety protocols and the presentation of a valid negative Covid-19 test result.