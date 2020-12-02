National

National Development Plan ‘far from being implemented’

02 December 2020 - 20:57 Luyolo Mkentane
Picture: 123RF/SEZER ÖZGER
Picture: 123RF/SEZER ÖZGER

The government has “grossly underachieved” in implementing a 2012 blueprint to halve unemployment and boost economic growth, a senior government adviser for strategy planning says.

Speaking to Business Day TV’s Political Currency show on Wednesday, Mohammed Karaan, a member of the 24-member National Planning Commission housed in the presidency, said while the National Development Plan (NDP) remained relevant, the problem was with its implementation.  

“There is no doubt that the country needs a plan to be able to beat those challenges. The problem does not lie in the plan itself, the problem lies with the implementation of the plan,” said Karaan.

“Other countries have done the same [thing] and have been much more successful. The success comes at finding the right instrument for implementing the NDP. We haven’t found that yet.”

His comments about the NDP, launched under former president Jacob Zuma to halve unemployment and lift economic growth to pre-2008 levels of about 5% by 2030, turns a sceptical spotlight on the latest government plan to revive an economy ravaged by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.    

Ramaphosa announced the relaunch of the plan — which hinges on an expanded public employment programme, a R1-trillion infrastructure effort mostly leveraged from the private sector, a pledge to accelerate energy generation, and a raft of structural economic reforms — in October.

Karaan said countries that have been successful in their developmental plans did so by creating special purpose vehicles to implement them. “Once you implement with success a few priorities, that builds momentum for greater success on the broader front.”

In SA, there was a “serious lack of capacity within the public sector” in executing the NDP. Karaan noted, however, that Ramaphosa was committed to the plan. “He is familiar with it, he has confirmed that the NDP remains the lodestar of SA, so the commitment is there.”

Karaan said that given there were 10 years remaining until 2030, it was evident that “there is almost too little time” to achieve the set targets. The challenges facing SA were “daunting”.

Other objectives the NDP fell short on include eradicating poverty and narrowing the income gap between rich and poor, he said.  

The NDP aims to create 24-million job opportunities and achieve a per capita income of R120,000 by 2030. It also identifies sectors such as agriculture as having the potential to create
1-million jobs by 2030.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

State shoots for R350bn of big-ticket projects in next year

Fifty infrastructure schemes identified with five already in the implementation phase and 18 at tender stage
National
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa says third investment conference is about turning promises into projects

Pledges have been scaled back or put on hold because of the pandemic, but this has affected only about one 10th of investment commitments
Economy
2 weeks ago

The linchpin of SA’s recovery plan is infrastructure, Cyril Ramaphosa says

The build programme will be an important part of the broader package that the state hopes will raise growth to about 3% on average over the coming ...
Economy
1 month ago

These are the nuts and bolts of Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan

The president says the state has committed R100bn over the next three years to create jobs through public and social employment as the labour market ...
National
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Musina to come back to life as Zimbabwe reopens ...
National
2.
Public sector unions rebuff state’s wage ...
National
3.
Booze restrictions on cards as government ...
National
4.
US coronavirus adviser calls for SA to get ...
National
5.
Once-off cash payment and pension holiday ...
National

Related Articles

Stimulus has already led to over 400,000 job opportunities, says presidency

National

Treasury confident about its growth projections

Economy

SA investors Harith and Pembani Remgro join in Beitbridge upgrade

World / Africa

SA must move to smart mining technology for productivity and safety

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.