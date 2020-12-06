National Good progress made in Covid-19 procurement probes, SIU says Special Investigating Unit head says investigations of 164 contracts worth R3.5bn have been completed BL PREMIUM

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), tasked with investigation improprieties in the acquisition of personal protective equipment needed to fight the Covid pandemic, has completed investigations of 164 contracts worth R3.5bn.

Head of the unit, advocate Andy Mothibi, speaking during a webinar titled “When Covid-19 and corruption intersect” on Sunday evening said they had made “good progress” in probing Covid-19 procurement corruption in the country despite internal challenges pertaining to resources...