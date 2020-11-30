National funding cuts Western Cape threatens legal action if Ramaphosa signs division of revenue amendment bill Province says the bill will infringe on its ability to comply with its obligations and will affect the legality of revenue allocations BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape provincial government has threatened legal action should President Cyril Ramaphosa sign into law the latest amendment bill which allocates funds to the three spheres of government.

Last week, the National Council of Provinces approved the Division of Revenue Second Amendment Bill, which details the distribution of revenue raised nationally among the national, provincial and local spheres of government...