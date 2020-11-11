National ANC’s silence on public sector wage bill is deafening, Cosatu says Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says collective bargaining ‘is under attack’ BL PREMIUM

Union federation Cosatu has called on its ally the ANC to break its silence over the nonimplementation of wage increases for public servants, stressing that collective bargaining was under siege by the government and private sector.

Cosatu is part of the ANC-led tripartite alliance and was among the first to endorse President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for ANC presidency in 2017. It has also always campaigned for the former liberation movement during national elections since the advent of majority rule in 1994. Because if its numbers, its voice is quite strong in the alliance.