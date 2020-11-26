National Western Cape denounces SAA bailout at expense of health care and old people Provincial budgets cut to channel money to struggling airline, says DA finance MEC David Maynier BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape provincial government has denounced the national government decision to fund SAA at the expense of health care and old people, saying it is difficult to understand.

Delivering the Western Cape’s medium-term budget policy statement on Thursday, finance MEC David Maynier said the provincial budget was cut by R86.6m this financial year to help finance the SAA bailout...