Cosatu drags SA to the ILO over salary increases
It is taking the ANC to the UN’s International Labour Organisation over the party’s failure to implement a 2018 public-sector wage agreement
26 November 2020 - 16:42
In the latest sign of growing frustrations with its ally the ANC over the non-implementation of wage increases for public servants, union federation Cosatu says it will report SA to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for undermining collective bargaining agreements.
The government and labour have been on a collision course since finance minister Tito Mboweni penciled in huge cuts to the public-sector wage bill in his Budget Review in February...
