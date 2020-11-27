National Cash-strapped SABC to auction properties in SA The SABC has properties across SA and London in the UK valued at about R75m BL PREMIUM

The SABC, which is in the throes of a liquidity crisis, says it will be disposing its non-core residential properties as it battles to unlock new revenue streams and stay afloat.

The public broadcaster said it will issue notices of termination of lease agreements for the properties effective December 1, following an extensive process in line with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) for the disposal of non-core assets. These include residential properties being leased to SABC employees and non-employees...