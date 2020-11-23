LETTER: Overpaid SABC staff need a big wake-up call

The annual wage bill of the SABC staff complement of about 3,000 exceeds R3bn, which by simple calculation is an annual salary of more than R1m per staff member. If they do not want any retrenchments the solution is simple, and is applied by many stressed businesses every day: take the SABC’s monthly income, pay the trade and other creditors, then divide the rest among the employees.

This will be a huge wake-up call to most SABC staff. It should actually be applied to every state-owned entity (SOE) because it is impossible for the current tax income base to keep on propping them up. Most, like the SABC, are hugely overpaid and get unrealistic benefits, such as more than 30 days sick leave a year when almost everyone else in SA gets 30 days over three years; and 28 days annual leave when most of us get 15-20 days. No company can afford such generous benefits in these difficult times.

David Wantling

Sybrand Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.