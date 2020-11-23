Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Overpaid SABC staff need a big wake-up call

Why do SABC staff get 28 days of paid annual leave when most of us get 15-20 days?

23 November 2020 - 12:51
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The annual wage bill of the SABC staff complement of about 3,000 exceeds R3bn, which by simple calculation is an annual salary of more than R1m per staff member. If they do not want any retrenchments the solution is simple, and is applied by many stressed businesses every day: take the SABC’s monthly income, pay the trade and other creditors, then divide the rest among the employees.

This will be a huge wake-up call to most SABC staff. It should actually be applied to every state-owned entity (SOE) because it is impossible for the current tax income base to keep on propping them up. Most, like the SABC, are hugely overpaid and get unrealistic benefits, such as more than 30 days sick leave a year when almost everyone else in SA gets 30 days over three years; and 28 days annual leave when most of us get 15-20 days. No company can afford such generous benefits in these difficult times.    

David Wantling
Sybrand Park

AYABONGA CAWE: Auckland Park rumblings reflect broader SOE debates

Structural transformation is needed to ensure they meet public service obligations but remain competitive
Opinion
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Minister scores cheap populist points for ANC with union allies

Yet again, it will be the taxpayer who is on the hook
Opinion
8 hours ago

SABC board likely to make final decision on retrenchments next week

Members of the Communications Workers Union picketed outside the broadcaster’s headquarters in Auckland Park on Friday
National
2 days ago

