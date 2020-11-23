CAROL PATON: SABC a dangerous proxy war that can harm Ramaphosa
The issue has split the cabinet and the ANC as it creates a platform on which to rail against him
23 November 2020 - 18:11
The fight over the restructuring of the SABC, as insignificant as it is in the bigger picture of SA’s unemployment and fiscal crisis, has the potential to go nuclear on President Cyril Ramaphosa.
It has split his cabinet and his political party, and the most important ANC allies — the SACP and Cosatu — have abandoned him and joined the other side...
