Top court to hear Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s challenges to two rulings
These are the invalidation of her investigation into Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign finances and the judgment that denied her the right to subpoena Jacob Zuma’s tax records
02 July 2020 - 12:32
Beleaguered public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has persuaded the Constitutional Court to hear her challenges to two of the most damaging rulings given against her.
The two judgments are the invalidation of Mkhwebane’s investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign finances and the judgment that denied her the right to subpoena former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records.
