Features / Cover Story House of cards: Is Hermione Cronje hiding an ace? The latest cases brought by the National Prosecuting Authority are linked to work done by the Zondo commission, including painstaking efforts to show that the 'Gupta leaks' e-mails could be used in court as evidence. The name of Ace Magashule, ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier, crops up repeatedly in investigations

Exactly a week after the first phase of the investigating directorate’s state capture prosecutions were launched, ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule — who presided over alleged multibillion-rand looting of that province’s coffers during his tenure — gave a strange interview.

Magashule told Independent News’s online arm, IOL, that he was "aware" that a warrant of arrest had been issued for him in relation to the R250m Estina dairy project scam. The project had seen Free State government funds, earmarked for the empowerment of poor black dairy farmers, allegedly flow instead to the Gupta family’s network.